DRPG looks to the future at virtual summer conference

Global creative communications group DRPG held their annual summer conference this year as the need to contend with COVID-19 saw the team come together virtually, on Tuesday 8th September. The conference was attended by its 350 team members of the DRPG team across the wider group.

Normally a full day’s itinerary, however using the 3 studios at its 212 headquarters and new Windsor media centre created an eventful afternoon filled with business updates and an insight into the future. Leveraging the power of broadcast and live-stream, the conference opened with high-energy film reflecting current times and showcasing the 100’s of virtual experiences the group have produced over the last 6 months for its clients. The sessions hosted by two DRPG team members, Group CEO Dale Parmenter gave an overview of the groups Covid journey and the future plans moving into 2021 and beyond.

Board members with their respective heads of departments presented on the challenges overcome and changes made to adapt to the new norm with an outline of their new roadmaps. Team members were encouraged to take part and interact throughout using the DRPG online streaming portal.

The Board took part in an interactive panel session, the aim was to help give clear understanding of what the plans are moving into the last quarter and in to 2021.

The conference ended with a Summer Special DRIP show, a fun 30 minute interactive show for the whole team with big prizes and board humiliation!

CEO Dale Parmenter commented, “Like many other businesses, it has been a hard year for DRPG. The most important factor for us is protecting cash and our people. This conference like any of our others is to take stock of what we have achieved in these difficult times. Looking back at the journey we have been on as a team and how we have flexed the business, redeployed, and rolled up our sleeves to get it done has demonstrated the pioneering spirit and bedrock of our culture. This was a chance to thank the team for their hard work and commitment, among having to contend with own personal circumstances at home, be this family, home schooling and lack of face to face interaction. Team members worked around the clock to put systems in place and launch new processes and procedures to keep us all aligned and afloat. Now we are prepared and ready for this last quarter, and more importantly, we reset the momentum for our 40th Anniversary next year and look forward to some exciting projects in the coming months, with a huge investment plan across the group.”

Additionally, in the previous week DRPG opened its doors for its annual recruitment day, this year with a virtual twist. Candidates were able to book slots to come in at specified times to meet members of the team in a safe, socially distanced environment. Alternatively, they were also able to book virtual slots which allowed them to meet team members online to chat about the company, the roles available and start to get a feel for what DRPG is all about.

Heather McDermott, Head of HR at DRPG was pleased with the uptake of the recruitment days, with over 200 CVs received “Our fully integrated model has ensured we have remained safe and secure throughout the crisis and this recruitment event allows us to grow our team at a time when many are downsizing, we have continued to recruit throughout the crisis and have a net increase of team members.

It is so important for us to find and invest in the right people as it is talent that helps us to weather any storm and continue our growth as a business despite the inclement economic climate. In the past, these recruitment days have played an important part in our commitment to nurture new talent in the Midlands area. This year, the additional virtual event allowed us to spread the net further afield and ensure we are bringing in the best people regardless of geographical restrictions. In a workplace gone virtual this is even more relevant.”

The high number of CVs received prior to the virtual and live doors being opened was testament to the employment environment of both the geographical area and the industry and has been the most successful recruitment day to date.