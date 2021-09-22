DRPG launches “back to events’ workshops for the communications industry

Last week saw 100 industry professionals come together at DRPG’s 212 studios in Worcestershire for a collaborative series of workshops as the sector prepare for the return to live events. The thought leadership event incorporated insight and innovation from DRPG experts with interactive sessions across 15 topics.

The event was organised by DRPG’s Live Events team who are fully embracing the nation-wide return to physical events. The in-person workshops brought together a variety of industry leading clients to highlight the lessons learned from the past 18 months and look forward to a technically advanced future and the associated challenges that the following months of adaptation will bring.

Topics were focused on the current climate but varied in their subject matter, from the ever-present essentials like, ‘Safety in events’ and ‘Selecting the right venue or platform’ to exploring ‘What’s new in event technology’ and ‘The future of virtual and hybrid experiences’. Delegates were able to personalise their agendas to provide them with a full day of tailored content relevant to their roles and responsibilities.

Laura Lucas, Senior Event Manager at HS2 attended the event and commented, “What a brilliant day at DRPG’s, Back to Events workshops last week. Not only did I take away so many new ideas from event technology to team building activities, but it was also the first in person event I had been able to attend as a delegate since the start of the pandemic. The event was managed so well from start to finish and each workshop gave me something to share with my team and my clients.”

“It’s great to see the industry heading back into live events and super exciting to learn about new experiences that we can all offer as we go back out into live delivery!”

DRPG’s CEO, Dale Parmenter, delivered his own thought leadership workshop on ‘Measuring success’, explaining “It’s great that we are now delivering higher volumes of virtual events and after years of experience, even before the pandemic, we are proud experts in the field. However, we also understand the importance of setting clear outcomes and measurable benchmarks, and ultimately creating an event that is an investment with a return rather than just a cost.”

“It’s wonderful to have another safe event held at our studios, and this is a perfect example of when ‘in-person’ works best. We needed live feedback and interaction to create the optimal workshop and ‘Back to Events’ has acted as a springboard to launch ourselves from. We’re now fully equipped with the expectations of our clients and colleagues to excel in this next chapter of live event delivery in an age of extremely rapid change and transformation.”