DRPG invest and double tech capacity

Work has completed on the new purpose-built warehouse extension at DRPG’s head office and studio complex in Worcestershire. Despite Covid-19, building works commenced in the Summer of 2020 and completed at the end of February.

The investment will see capacity double for the technical team. Adam Pardoe, technical services director, commented, “The new facility will double the technical capacity for our live events division. With over a year of no live events or exhibitions, we’ve had time to take a new look at our scenic and technical support areas. We are in the final stage now of kitting out our newly extended home.”

Based on DRPG’s 4.5-acre site in Worcestershire, the new facility is part of a £4m investment programme over the past 12 months. The investment includes a new creative, comms, design and team welfare centre and a complete refurbishment of the studio complex. Alongside this, the installation of 750 solar panels provides all the power for the entire complex.

Group CEO Dale Parmenter commented on the reasons behind the extension, “Our research and insights team have identified there will be a pent-up demand for the return to live events and communication solutions, where there will be a period where demand will outstrip supply. We have always felt the importance not only to protect our live event resource but to increase it, hence taking the opportunity to invest in our live event and exhibition offering, as well as our studio complex.”

The company recently launched their CSR Review 2021, an annual progress report based on their continued commitment to sustainability and building a greener and more conscious business that can also help clients achieve their own sustainability goals.