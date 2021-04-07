DRPG exceeds expectations of their sustainability audit

DRPG’s recent audit for ISO 14001 and ISO 20121 certifications leads to a resounding result of meeting all standards. With the decision to refresh their sustainability management system in 2020. DRPG’s practices were reviewed, by an external ISO certification auditor, who was incredibly pleased with DRPG’s CSR progression.

The certification was to be achieved by the DRPG team planting 40 trees, using renewable energy to run our HQ through solar panels and revealing 40 targeted CSR projects to complete in 2020. With the unveiling of our new renewable energy initiative towards becoming a carbon-neutral company.

The audit set out to confirm that DRPG had been abiding by the government demands and meeting the requirements of the certified standards. The external auditors looked into all areas of sustainability, from CSR activations, to project sustainability. They also ensured that DRPG was carrying out internal audits and management reviews. They confirmed that systems were effective at managing sustainability and the company’s environmental impact.

Our recent 2021 surveillance audit conveyed that DRPG has continued to exceed CSR expectations despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and have ideas to develop for the rest of the year and long-term.

Integrity Manager at DRPG, Andrew Davies, commented: “Yet another great achievement for DRPG. We are pleased to announce that we have successfully passed our 2nd surveillance audit to ISO 20121 and ISO 14001, the event sustainability, and environmental standards with a brilliant audit outcome. DRPG Team Members continue to implement the commitments made in our CSR Charter, driving sustainability and CSR related Team Initiatives across theGroup.”

Image taken February 2020 before the pandemic

Rick Packer, Syntiro Associates Senior Project Consultant, commented: “The recent audit of DRPG’s Sustainability Management System demonstrated that the Group has far exceeded the basic requirements of the international standards ISO 14001 (Environmental Management) and ISO 20121 (Event Sustainability). Most impressive was the commitment of leadership and all staff to implement sustainability objectives in an extremely difficult operational environment when resources were being challenged. Not only did the Group continue to work towards the commitments and objectives identified in their excellent Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Charter, but an outstanding level of aptitude and ability was shown in their response to the global pandemic and the support of all staff and clients. This led to the development of opportunities allowing staff to be ‘hands-on’, which increased wellbeing and enhanced the quality and delivery of digital services exceeding client requirements”.

CEO, Dale Parmenter, commented: “Throughout this journey, the team have been on board, each year creating objectives to reduce waste, resource better or be involved in one of the hundreds of community projects we have delivered. It’s all about ‘small actions make a big difference.”

Throughout 2021 DRPG has plans to continue to enable the team to support with meeting the standards. While actively making the business even more sustainable and conscious of the wider community.