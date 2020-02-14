DRPG continues to invest in growth with acquisition of Firehouse

Creative communications group DRPG has announced today the acquisition of Firehouse, the London-based agency. This acquisition adds diversity to its client base and bolsters its position as leaders in the industry, increasing the team total to 340 people across the UK, Ireland, Germany and the US.

Firehouse specialises in providing communication solutions from film & video, production and digital servicing to clients such as Kingfisher, B&Q, RBS, O2 and Shell. With a team of 10 people, the company will be adding a new dynamic to the DRPGteam.

Mike Harper, managing director at Firehouse, said: “Joining DRPGopens up a host of opportunities for Firehouse, DRPG and our combined client list. We are committed to the growth of Firehouse as part of the wider group and cannot wait for the exciting journey ahead.”

Dale Parmenter, Group CEO of DRPG, commented, “This is an extremely exciting time for the group as we start our milestone 40th anniversary year by expanding our capacity and capabilities through this acquisition.

“Firehouse is a well-established, innovative and active agency, which we are very much looking forward to welcoming into our team and working together.”

M&A Advisory were the company who originally set up and work the deal between Firehouse and DRPG.