DRPG announces the appointment of Richard Parmenter to the board

The global creative communications group DRPG have appointed Richard Parmenter to their board of directors.

Parmenter has over 15 years of experience within DRPG having started with the company at 16 years old as a technician. In 2011 he became head of lighting before moving to production management and then to Executive Assistant. In January of this year he became director of group services, taking his place at the board table.

As part of his role he oversees all business support areas including HR, Learning and Development, Health & Safety, Sustainability, Integrity, Internal Comms, IT and Facilities. Parmenter’s role is to ensure the team and clients are fully supported in the work they do, ensuring all team members are safe, secure and motivated.

Now he will bring this insight to the board, working with the other directors committed to safeguarding the smooth and efficient running of the business while supporting the ongoing growth of the group.

Richard Parmenter, “It’s an amazing opportunity after being with business for so many years. To join the board of directors and be able to work with everyone across the business to help deliver our vision is a privilege. Obviously there have been challenges this year, but the focus of 2020 remains a positive transformation within group services, ensuring we are at the forefront in delivering our cutting-edge strategy, creating an exceptional service, supporting our team and our clients and ensuring their ongoing safety and wellbeing. DRPG is on an incredible journey of growth and I am extremely excited to play an integral part of this company’s future.”

Dale Parmenter, group CEO, comments, “Having lived the business since he started at just 16, nobody knows the company and our values as intimately as Richard. He will be an asset to the board to ensure the futureproofing and development of DRPG in its exciting 40th year as well as ensuring the continued integrity of the group throughout our global expansion.”