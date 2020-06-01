DRPG and Performing Artistes team up once again for virtual BBQ experience with celebrities Zoe Lyons and Russell Kane

After the success of their last ‘Lockdown Dine In’, DRPG partnered once again with Performing Artistes to create a virtual dinner party complete with BBQ cook-along, interactive quiz and entertainment from top comedians including Zoe Lyons and Russell Kane.

On Thursday 28th May guests tuned in to the feel-good themed broadcast, which encouraged them to cook along with the presenters on their BBQs or grills at home. The collaboration saw Performing Artistes provide the talent and the content to be broadcast with DRPG’s technical and production expertise via their bespoke, online portal.

Zoe Lyons, MC for the night, was joined by home economist and food stylist Jack Williams who guided guests through the three course suggested menu including grilled halloumi, BBQ skewers and a range of desserts, all accompanied by perfectly paired beverages including craft beers, wines and cocktails.

Comedian Russell Kane took on the role of quizmaster for the night, taking guests through rounds of questions between each course which they could answer through the DRPG interactive broadcast portal, before Britain’s Got Talent’s DNA rounded off a fantastic evening with their supernatural act, reading the mind of someone in the audience to the delight and astonishment of everyone watching on (and the volunteer)!

Dale Parmenter DRPG & JJ performing Artistes.

JJ Jackson from Performing Artistes commented, “Alongside my co-director Lauralee Whyte and the whole of the Performing Artistes team, it was great to bring some fun and creativity to EventProfs’ lockdown. By partnering with DRPG, we were not only able to showcase some superb talent who have been incredibly generous with their time, but also show high production values can be brought to online. We like to think we were a few notches up on a Zoom or Teams call with this virtual experience!”

Dale Parmenter, CEO of DRPG said, “Another successful Lockdown Dine In. It is a brilliant way to communicate with clients in an informal, fun setting and we are grateful to Performing Artistes for providing hosts of such talent and so in keeping with the form of the evening. We have had great feedback from all those how have tuned in to the last two events and we are proud to be able to use the technology and expertise within our organisation to bring a bit of laughter and frivolity to people’s evenings.”