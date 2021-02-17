DRPG acquires screen content agency A-Vision

A-Vision, the London-based screen content agency joins the DRPG family. This acquisition further grows the groups creative and content development capabilities.

Multi award winning A-Vision are specialists providing communication solutions from film & video, production, and digital servicing to clients such as Apartments.com, CoStar group, and Avaya. With a team of 10 people, they will be adding a new dynamic to the group. With 90% of A-Vision’s business in the USA, this will complement the opening of DRPG’s new offices on the East Coast later this year.

Andrew Smith, Creative Director and owner of A-Vision, said, “there is already a great working relationship and joint respect with both Dale and I. Joining DRPG is expanding opportunities for A-vision, DRPG and the brands we both work with. We have installed super complex interactive screen content and bonkers resolution across America and A-Vision is well placed to take DRPG’sexperiential offering to the next level. We are committed to the joining of forces and looking forward to allowing the innovations to come together as part of the wider group and see what we can create as one.”

Dale Parmenter, Group CEO, commented, “Over the last 12 months we have seen massive investment and change across the group. This latest acquisition is extremely exciting time, A-vision is a well-established, innovative agency, and have achieved success across the globe with their work. We are very much looking forward to welcoming them into our team and working together.”