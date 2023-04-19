Don’t miss these exhibitors at Event Tech Live Las Vegas 2023

Top of Article

Event Tech Live Las Vegas will make its stateside debut at The Expo at World Market Center Las Vegas on April 26th & 27th.

Brought to you by the team behind Event Tech Live London, the event will showcase the world’s best and most innovative event technology alongside an extensive conference program.

Take a look at our “Must Meet” exhibitors below:

Haia exhibiting at Event Tech Live Las Vegas Booth C14

Come and meet the team on stand C14 where we’ll be playing “Beat the Clock” and giving away one MONTH FREE on Haia Premium to anyone who signs up to our mailing list on the day!

ePlannerPro exhibiting at Event Tech Live Las Vegas booth E5

ePlannerPro is a B2B cloud-based meeting scheduling management platform that has been designed to help companies and third-party event agencies manage their trade show and conference presence more effectively and efficiently. The software offers a wide range of features that make it easy for event managers to plan, schedule, and manage the company’s meetings, demos, sessions, and receptions from start to finish.

Choose 2 Rent to be Equipment Rental Partner and Exhibit at Event Tech Live Las Vegas 2023

As a leading provider of registration equipment, we are excited to be Equipment Rental Partner at the event and showcase our state-of-the-art technology. Visitors can look forward to interacting with our equipment upon checking in at the event, making the registration process smooth and hassle-free.

vFairs Exhibiting at Event Tech Live Las Vegas: Visit Us at Booth D8

vFairs is an all-in-one event technology platform that helps organizations worldwide host amazing virtual, hybrid and in-person events. Our flexible event technology offers powerful custom features you can use to build epic event experiences including conferences, trade shows, hiring events, internal meetings, and more.

Sparkup, the virtual audience platform to create immersive and interactive event experiences

Sparkup, a French startup specializing in real-time audience engagement for large-scale virtual and hybrid events will be introducing their interactive virtual audience platform to the US market at Event Tech Live 2023 in Las Vegas from April 26 to 27. Meet them in the launchpad area, booth #LP6.

Swoogo, an integral partner in your event techstack, exhibits at ETL Las Vegas (Booth A-17)

Swoogo is a robust event management platform with unlimited registrations and events, email marketing automation, a drag-and-drop website builder, native analytics, and more. With free-use integrations and payment gateways, we let you control every aspect of your event. We serve a global array of companies—large and small—with bespoke features that give you control over your events and data. All with top-of-the-industry security and compliance.

Performedia exhibiting at Event Tech Live Las Vegas Booth A14

Performedia has been a leading turnkey provider of hybrid and virtual event services since 2003. Clients large and small, from AARP and the National Association of Broadcasters to MPI-Potomac and PCMA Capital Chapter have chosen Performedia to produce their hybrid events for them.

Party On! Announcing an Event Industry Celebration at The Gold Spike sponsored by Eventbase & Swoogo

Event Tech Live (ETL) Las Vegas exhibitors, Eventbase and Swoogo, are teaming up to host a Networking Party at Vegas hot-spot, the Gold Spike, following the first day of Event Tech Live.

Sponsored Content