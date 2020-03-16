DONATE – The lowest cost and easiest charity-giving app for event managers

Do your events benefit from a charity-donation element? With DONATE it’s easier than ever to set-up charity giving.

DONATE provides event managers with easy and simple ways to raise funds for charity. Our award winning app provides you with a one-stop shop and range of services to make event giving fun and rewarding.

Watch as live leader-boards show how much is being given or listen as a ringing phone identifies a text-raffle winner.

No more paper tickets, envelopes or bags of cash to be taken home at the end of the evening. DONATE is a simple, easy-to-use service that enables guests to give in any number of ways. From text donations to participating in auctions, from contactless giving to text-raffles and much more; all in a single app and usable from a mobile phone.

Advertisement

Based on the most secure payment technologies, DONATE works with 1000s of UK charities from the largest to the smallest. Charity set-up is easy and happens within the day allowing you to concentrate on running your event secure in the knowledge that fundraising is taken care of.

DONATE is provided by national charity, National Funding Scheme providing the lowest cost solutions to a range of giving services.

See more at www.nationalfundingscheme.org or get in touch with us at hello@nationalfundingscheme.org. Our team of account managers are on-hand to answer your questions and ensure that fundraising is no longer the hassle it used to be.