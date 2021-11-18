Diversity Ally announces Cutty Sark as venue partner for The Diversity in Events Awards 2022

Diversity Ally, the leading diversity and inclusion organisation for the events, MICE and hospitality industries, has announced the Cutty Sark will play host to its first awards next year.

The awards – which take place on 26th April 2022 – will celebrate and recognise equality, diversion and inclusion in the industry and the Greenwich-based Cutty Sark ship – which was built will in 1869 to carry tea back from China – will make for a unique venue to host the event.

Diversity Ally was founded by event professionals Ashanti Bentil-Dhue and Gabrielle Austen-Browne and the awards are the latest step in the duo’s commitment and mission to drive diversity through events.

Claire Bastin, Head of Events at Royal Museums Greenwich, said: “It is with great pleasure and pride that Venues at Royal Museums of Greenwich will host the inaugural Diversity Ally, Diversity in Events Awards in April 2022. As champions of diversity in the events industry, we look forward to celebrating the achievements and the talents of our industry peers.”

Gabrielle Austen-Browne, Co-Founder of Diversity Ally, added: “We are thrilled to announce that Cutty Sark will be our venue partner for our inaugural awards. We want to celebrate the best in our industry when it comes to diversity, and we know it’s something high on the agenda for the Royal Museums Greenwich, so it’s perfectly fitting to have Cutty Sark be our host venue for what will be a truly memorable event.”

Entries for the awards are open to companies, organisations, brands and individuals and categories include ‘Diverse Events Team of the Year’, ‘Best D&I Initiative’ and ‘Diversity Champion of the Year’.

Applications for the awards are now open, with early bird submission discounts available until 30th November 2021.

To learn more about The Diversity in Events Awards, visit https://www.diversityally.co.uk/the-diversity-in-events-awards-1