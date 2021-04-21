Diversity Ally and Informa Markets announce global partnership

Diversity Ally, the global diversity and inclusion consultancy, education and events organisation, have formed a global partnership with exhibition industry leader, Informa Markets.

Diversity Ally, who specialise in offering solutions to help businesses and organisations become more diverse and inclusive in their people, culture and image, will be supporting and providing guidance to Informa Markets’ dedicated diversity and inclusion pillars, senior management teams and colleagues through education and training.

Informa Markets offers targeted digital services, virtual and in-person exhibitions and actionable data solutions for a wide range of industries to connect, innovate and do business in over 40 countries, and are dedicated to promoting fair and inclusive practices.

Diversity Ally will work with Informa Markets to develop a diversity and inclusion roadmap, specifically focusing on strategies that will engage with diverse communities globally, and to create healthier and more inclusive environments that champion equality for their colleagues and customers.

Gabrielle Austen Browne Co-Founder, Diversity Ally, said:

“Most leading exhibition organisers lack diversity among senior management and under-represent the populations they serve and operate in. Informa Markets’ ongoing commitment to diversity and inclusion I hope will bring about progress in this area.”

“We’re very excited about the insight and expertise that working with Diversity Ally will bring into our business,” said Thomas Humphris, HR Director, Informa Markets. “This partnership will help us in our ongoing commitment to creating a more diverse and inclusive culture, that recognises talent without discrimination, and connects us closer to the customers and the communities we serve.”

Diversity Ally uses a holistic blend of industry research, company data and company ecosystem engagement to help companies in the events, MICE and hospitality industry become more diverse and inclusive in their culture, people and image.

Gabrielle Austen-Browne, Co-Founder, Diversity Ally, said: “The events industry is poised to be a model industry when it comes to demonstrating the multiple benefits of encouraging diversity and inclusion. We are particularly delighted to be partnering with Informa Markets, who are demonstrating their commitment to diversity and are strategically working towards making sure their organisation and events are inclusive spaces for all. With Informa Markets’ global reach, this will be an opportunity to create a positive ripple effect through the sector and all the communities they serve.”