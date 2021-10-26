Digitell, Inc. named finalist at the Event Tech Awards 2021

Digitell, Inc. has been named a finalist in two categories for the Event Technology Awards: Best Hybrid Event Platform or Production and the Best Live Streaming and Video Production.

As a leader in the virtual events industry for more than three decades, Digitell has extensive experience in content delivery to remote attendees. The company utilizes their own proprietary OPUS DX platform to design, build and deliver thousands of virtual and hybrid events, webinars, and on-demand educational sessions for their many clients.

With the arrival of the pandemic, many companies were looking at a first time virtual solution to replace their face to face events, and Digitell was perfectly positioned to provide them with unrivalled service and support. Digitell continues to receive overwhelmingly positive feedback for virtual and hybrid events from organizers, attendees, speakers, and exhibitors. That feedback can be directly attributed to the results achieved by what we call The Digitell Difference.

The Digitell Difference comprises three main components:

Digitell’s experienced project management and production team members , committed to the success of their clients through flawless execution.

, committed to the success of their clients through flawless execution. An easy-to-use and engaging platform for attendees; and

for attendees; and A dynamic, robust event management system to market and maintain an organization’s educational content.

When clients choose Digitell for their virtual and hybrid needs, they gain not only an experienced, trusted supplier; they also benefit from collaborative staff who become an extension of their own team. Years of experience and countless highly satisfied Digitell clients demonstrate just how important that relationship is to the success of a virtual or hybrid event.

“Digitell’s presentation stood out with respect to customer service. While others were touting all the bells and whistles, they demonstrated knowledge about who our members are and their degree of tech savvy. Another appealing factor – Digitell is not the ‘Johnny Come Lately’ to this space. They’ve been doing this for a long time and that was very reassuring for us.” – NASP (National Association of School Psychologists)

“The Digitell platform makes navigating the virtual event extremely simple for all attendees, and the consistent availability of Digitell technical support ensures that any issues are dealt with swiftly and professionally. The added benefit of having Digitell production manage the technical production on the platform is a large differentiator in the market.” – Maritz Global Events



If you want to execute an engaging, interactive and seamless virtual experience for your attendees, Digitell is the technology provider for your event. If your attendees are not saying, “possibly best conference ever” then consider switching providers and speak with one of Digitell’s virtual and hybrid experts today.The Digitell Difference will make a world of difference to your next virtual or hybrid event.



