Digitell, Inc. named Best Hybrid Event Platform/Production Over 1,000 Attendees

In winning Best Hybrid Event Platform/Production over 1,000 Attendees at the November 2021 Event Tech Live Awards, Digitell, Inc. was recognized for its consistent high quality content delivery to remote attendees. Jim Parker, Founder & CEO, could not be more proud of his team; “the level of expertise and dedication we bring to delivering flawless hybrid and virtual events is unparalleled in the industry; it is what helps Digitell be a stand-out in the now-crowded field of digital suppliers,” stated Parker.

Digitell receives overwhelmingly positive feedback for virtual and hybrid events from organizers, attendees, speakers, and exhibitors. When clients choose Digitell for their virtual and hybrid needs they benefit from collaborative staff who become an extension of their own team. Countless highly satisfied Digitell clients demonstrate just how important that relationship is to the success of a virtual or hybrid event:

After the American Nephrology Nurses Association (ANNA) just completed its first hybrid event, Tamara Kear, Executive Director had this compliment: “Thanks to the Digitell staff for an outstanding production of this bifurcated meeting. The calmness, customer service, and production services were again top notch.”

The American Government Association (AGA) did the right thing in using Digitell for its event, according to a virtual attendee. “Digitell is one of the premier platforms out there – AGA is using the best and it shows!”

Kathleen Minke, Executive Director, National Association of School Psychologists (NASP) felt that “Digitell’s presentation stood out with respect to customer service. Another appealing factor was that Digitell is not the ‘Johnny Come Lately’ to this space. They’ve been doing this for a long time and that was very reassuring for us.”

“For this first conference we really want to make a good impression, we want things to look very high standard and high quality and that is what led me to contact Digitell.” said Donna Black, President at Social Emotional Learning Alliance for Texas

Not only is Digitell equipped with an award winning, first-class team but their platform known as, OPUS DX is just as highly regarded. Digitell’s OPUS DX platform was designed with an emphasis on driving revenues and year-round engagement while maximizing the user’s digital experience. The platform continues to evolve, in part by collaboratively developing features based on clients’ feedback. This feedback allows Digitell to create a one-of-a-kind experience that embodies features not found in other platforms.

