Digital Transformation EXPO Manchester appoints Refresh PR’s tech team

Manchester’s Refresh PR has been appointed by Imago Techmedia to promote Digital Transformation EXPO (DTX) Manchester, the biggest IT and technology show for businesses in the North.

Refresh was appointed following the organiser’s search for a northern-based tech PR agency with both an unrivalled knowledge of the northern business landscape and strong contacts in the sector. It has already started work on a content-led campaign focusing on digital transformation across the North that will both raise awareness of the show and promote attendance.

The team will be headed by Lucy Moore, a technology PR specialist with a decade of experience in the sector and will work to embed DTX within the region’s thriving tech scene.

The agency has a strong portfolio of tech clients in Manchester and across the North, including the specialist trade body Manchester Digital and the smart mobile marketing agency Digitonic.

With a broad range of services on offer, Refresh is already helping tech and digital businesses to boost brand recognition through specialist campaigns that include: integrated content strategies; lead generation tactics; and PR plans that leverage SEO best practices to increase organic web traffic.

DTX will be hosted at Manchester Central on 25th-26th March and will provide IT and technology professionals with the opportunity to explore the topic of digital transformation in-depth. The show’s attendees will be able to gain specialist insights on the issue from the hundreds of leading experts and exhibitors at the show.

Laura Mashiter, managing director of Refresh, said: “We’ll be placing DTX at the forefront of the tech sector’s debates and dialogue to make sure that the region’s digital professionals know that this expo is the place to find out about the latest topics, trends and technologies.

“We might be biased, but we think that Manchester has one of the most exciting IT and technology scenes in the country, as it’s always striving forward and looking for the next big game-changer. This makes the Digital Transformation EXPO appointment a real privilege, as it’s a great opportunity to really work at the heart of the sector.”

Andrew Cleary, marketing manager at Imago Techmedia, said: “We’re delighted to be working with Refresh PR on DTX Manchester. The energy, ideas and rigour they have already brought to the event have added real value, and we can’t wait to see what we’re going to achieve with this great partnership”.