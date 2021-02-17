Diamond expands to the US and grows its Partnerships division

Diamond takes its next step in extending their footprint south of the border by launching their new US Sponsorship division. They kicked off the new year by hiring Josh Ellovich (featured image,) who will lead the Partnerships, Activations & Community practice in lockstep with Mike Smith who heads up the practice in Canada.

“2020 brought a lot of challenges for the sponsorship and activation space, but we’re long the industry and believe the pent-up demand for live experiences will bring great opportunities for marketers once it’s safe” says Josh Diamond, Partner. “This is the first exciting step for Diamond’s foray into new markets and with Josh Ellovich at the helm and we look forward to the continued success of our regional and community marketing efforts in the US.”

Ellovich, based in New York, brings over two decades of activation experience from notable agencies, Octagon and Advantage, where he oversaw East Coast office operations, and led organic new business development. Having worked across multiple brands including LG, Procter & Gamble, Sprint, BMW and Clif Bar, he brings a breadth of category understanding that will feed the growth of this new division.

“I’m eager to bolster the best-in-class work Mike Smith and Diamond have built in Canada into new markets. We’ve already started making a mark with our work on TD Bank on both sides of the border, and the opportunities for growth in the US are abundant.” says Ellovich. “I was drawn to Diamond for its full-service mentality. Having in-house capabilities across nine marketing disciplines creates significant opportunity for new and organic growth.”

On why now was deemed the right time for this move, Josh Diamond explains, “We’ve been doing some great work in the US over the last few years with TD Bank, and community marketing is more important now than ever before. When we connected with Josh E., he shared our vision and had the exact right skill set to help grow and evolve our Activation/ Sponsorship division. Add Ellovich: “With our in-house expertise, we’re well poised to deliver an omnichannel fan experience. We’re optimistic, and betting on resilience of the industry.”