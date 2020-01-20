Diagon appoints Tom Sabin as managing director

Specialist set builder Diagon has appointed Tom Sabin as its new managing director effective immediately. Previous MD, Liam Ownsworth, has moved to the new position of chief executive officer.

The appointment comes after an extremely successful 2019 for Diagon with more than 70 projects completed worldwide for clients including Google, Samsung, Burberry, Christies and Harrods.

Diagon work directly with brands, with agencies including George P. Johnson and Wonder, and also with individual creative pioneers such as artist and stage designer Es Devlin and fashion designer Anya Hindmarch.

The South East London-based business now has a 35,000 sq ft workshop facility, 50,000 sq ft of storage plus a design and project management studio and a turnover of £3.7M.

Sabin arrives with 20 years’ experience in the events industry and will be responsible for leading the growth of the business, taking the reins to oversee all construction and installation projects. His previous role was production director at Vision Nine Group where he spent seven years working on major festivals and live events including Boardmasters and BBC Introducing Live.

Liam Ownsworth said: “I am delighted to welcome Tom to Diagon at this exciting time of growth for the company and look forward to continued success in 2020 and beyond. This appointment will allow us to explore new opportunities, give our clients even better service and further support the team in delivering exceptional quality across our growing portfolio.”