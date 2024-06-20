Destination Emirates Old Trafford Introduces New ‘Meeting & Leisure’ Options for Planners

Destination Emirates Old Trafford has unveiled a range of new event options that blend business with top-tier sports entertainment. The new products focus on the recently launched spaces The Edge and Jimmy’s Bar with the venue also offering exclusive pitch and stage-facing bedrooms for those looking to stay on for unforgettable leisure experiences.

This summer, Destination Emirates Old Trafford is once again at the heart of major sporting and music occasions, with international and domestic cricket matches across all formats, including the much-anticipated International Test Match between England and Sri Lanka. The sport is being punctuated by live concerts from world-renowned bands such as Green Day and the Foo Fighters.

From family fun days to premium corporate entertainment, the on-stage and on-pitch experiences will cater to diverse interests. The venue is encouraging event planners to combine business, leisure, and personal enjoyment, especially with the stunning views available from the venue’s pitch and stage-viewing hotel bedrooms.

“It really is one of the best ways to watch entertainment of this scale,” comments Angela Hodson, Sales Director, Emirates Old Trafford. “The Edge and Jimmy’s Bar are designed to blend medium-sized business meetings with exceptional corporate hospitality, all connected to a gorgeous terrace, while the pitch-view hotel rooms are an opportunity for guests to enjoy a more personal experience with the best seats in the house at some of the biggest music and sporting events we host.”

Destination Emirates Old Trafford recently extended its on-site hotel, the Hilton Garden Inn now has 250 bedrooms, many of which will both look over the famous Lancashire Cricket pitch and directly down onto the main stage at concerts. These latest business and leisure packages are just some of a number of incentives the venue is offering event organisers following the business’s £75 million investment project, which included the hotel extension.