Designed for the creative and the curious – ‘Monday Funday’ launches new PlanetIMEX

A trip to PlanetIMEX is certainly not a typical day out, particularly when it’s called Monday Funday. Taking place on 12 October, Monday Funday launches a five day run of creative, insightful, community-minded and educational content on PlanetIMEX, IMEX’s virtual experience.

The Monday programme has been designed in partnership with several of IMEX’s partners and exhibitors. It follows feedback that the IMEX community wanted to spend more time getting to know each other informally and in a light-hearted way before settling into business and education later in the week.

Image: Janid Ortiz – Island Zen meditation with Discover Puerto Rico.

Whether it’s learning how to create lip-smacking latte art, practicing virtual yoga in LA, experiencing astounding magical illusions or doing a quick vineyard tour, Monday Funday is a day for exploring, being curious and meeting new people who share the same values. Attendees can travel around the world (virtually of course) and try some fun – and often unusual and privileged – activities, all free of charge.

Magical, music and mindfulness – around the world

Activities include the chance to enjoy stunning views on a balloon trip in Turkey, recharge with a mindfulness session in Puerto Rico or increase one’s knowledge of Germany in a quiz by IMEX strategic partners, the German Convention Bureau (GCB).

Mike Super, ‘America’s Favourite Mystifier’.

Magic is also on the bill. ‘America’s Favourite Mystifier’ and America’s Got Talent Finalist, Mike Super, is set to deliver some astounding illusions while DRPG will open up their Virtual Theme Park for the day, showcasing rides, arcades and a variety of fun-filled adventures.

Attendees can escape their desks to dance (cha cha cha anyone?), take part in their own virtual IMEXRun or join the Caesars Entertainment Wellness Challenge powered by Heka Health which offers a range of wellness activities and some healthy competition.

Las Vegas hosts grand finale

No trip around the world would be complete without a visit to Las Vegas, the host city of IMEX America. There will be opportunities to explore the new Allegiant Stadium, set to be the home of NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders, tour the famous Strip by helicopter or take a virtual trip into the Grand Canyon.

SITE NITE North America rounds off Monday Funday. The must-attend social event for all incentive travel professionals promises to be a real “cause for celebration,” with all proceeds going to the SITE Foundation to fund research, education and advocacy on behalf of the incentive travel industry.

Monday Funday, taking place 12 October, is part of a full week of content on the new-look PlanetIMEX which also includes engaging, free of charge education (13 & 14 October), Community Day (16 October) and Specialist Education Day (15 October).

PlanetIMEX returns 12 – 16 October