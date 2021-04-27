Demand adds third day to Event Tech Live USA & Canada

Organisers of the inaugural Event Tech Live (ETL) USA & Canada, which opens on June 8, will use an extra day to accommodate the weight of quality content that’s been submitted from companies and individuals right across the world.

With the full schedule due to be announced at the beginning of May, timetabled sessions through to June 10 include: WRG, part of the Creative Engagement Group, exploring ‘Insights on the return to live’, former George P. Johnson and MCI Experience MD, Kim Myhre, now with Experience Designed, looking at the brand/experiential/immersive triangle and TBX: Total Brand Experience founder Margaret Launzel-Pennes who will consider the question ‘How can technology enable safe events?

Adam Parry, co-founder of the Event Tech Live brand, comments: “The fact that ETL USA & Canada runs to Central Time hasn’t stopped a global response to our call for papers. More than we ever expected fit with the show’s strict relevance, presentation and quality criteria so we needed more time. An extra day.

“It’s impossible to do justice to the content in a few sentences. Suffice to say the first edition of ETL USA & Canada will look at the pandemic’s impact on businesses, the best ways to beat it/benefit from it and what’s around the next few corners too – in terms of the event model and the tech solutions.

“We’re smashing through time zones to play the perfect live set, truly exciting.”

From June 8 to June 10, ETL USA & Canada is a fully virtual show, which will follow the pattern set by the UK & Europe event with sessions across three live stages.

A preview of the content pattern is on the Event Tech Live USA & Canada website now, with updates via social media channels, and early bird registration is open: https://eventtechlive.com/event-tech-live-us-canada/