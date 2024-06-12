Delegate travel made easy; groundbreaking new partnership from event:decision and You.Smart.Thing.

· New partnership recommends delegate personalised low-carbon journeys, nudging towards net-zero travel

· Integration aids in planning, delivering, and tracking event environmental impact

· Focuses on MICE sector, automating audience travel pattern measurement

Event sustainability leaders ‘event:decision’ and travel demand management platform ‘You. Smart. Thing.’ are to deliver a brand new proprietary solution for the measurement of event sustainability that will support more efficient travel data collection and encourage delegates to travel by more sustainable modes of transport.

Traditionally one of the hardest factors to report, the partnership between event:decision and ‘You. Smart. Thing.’ focuses on the Meetings Incentives Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) sector. For the first time it allows B2B and B2C event planners to automatically include their audience’s travel patterns, and the associated impact of visitor/delegate travel, with an unparalleled degree of accuracy within event:decision’s Track reporting service.

Every Track report can now include sustainable door-to-door travel planning delivered via the ‘You. Smart. Thing.’ platform. The global system recommends personalised low-carbon journey options and records model choice, accounting for multimodal routes and providing a curated visitor experience that nudges people towards net-zero travel. Over 200 event brands use event:decision’s Track reporting service for a wide variety of events and will now be able to understand & mitigate their event travel impacts more effectively.

This new integration of services underlines both companies’ commitment to providing event organisers with formalised processes to plan, deliver, and track the environmental impact of events, helping the sector to make more sustainable planning decisions.

Matt Grey, Director at event:decision, adds: “Whilst we’re delighted to be recognised as market leaders in event impact measurement and mitigation, automatically adding the capabilities of ‘You. Smart. Thing.’ into Track reporting takes our service to a completely new level.

“Now organisers of events, conferences, congresses and exhibitions can both measure visitor travel impact and start to nudge visitors onto more sustainable modes of transport.”

Chris Thompson, CEO at You. Smart. Thing., comments: “Partnering with event:decision is an important way for us to extend our commitment and reach into the corporate and agency-led market. We know that our large event and public sector clients already benefit hugely from our sustainable travel planning platform. We’re delighted to be able to bring this unique new product to the MICE market alongside event:decision.