DCE Agency scoops 3 awards at Exhibition Stand Awards 2020

DCE Agency are a multi-award winning experiential agency, designing creative experiences for clients globally. Our client base ranges from media & broadcast to sporting & hospitality to corporate services. What is the one thing all our clients have in common? They want to exceed expectation and create a memorable experience.

We know that an exhibition stand is far more than just nails in wood, it’s your chance to stand out, make that all important positive first impression and showcase your company‘s brand. We recently worked with a long-term client, Atomos, to meet all three of these goals and more. The experience we created won three World Exhibition Stand Awards for best stand at a technology event (gold), best use of technology (silver), best reusable stand and best stand in the 100-200m category (both of which won platinum).

Our design was based on the Atomos logo, the large arches incorporated RGWB tape lighting. Each diode was individually programmed to create a customised lighting experience. Atomos’s newest NEON range was displayed in a custom dark room. A DJ booth attracted visitors and a barista serving refreshments encouraged them to stay and browse the new range. While a private, sound proof meeting room on the second level maintained a professional working environment.

Having a reusable stand means that the design will easily reconfigure to fit an entirely different stand space at various shows and events. It also minimises waste, creating a more sustainable approach to attending global events.

Alongside two of our other clients, Theoplayer and Birddog, the Atomos stand also won event awards at IBC 2019. IBC covers fifteen halls across the RAI in Amsterdam and hosts over 1,700 exhibitors, so we were thrilled to have three stands recognised for awards within their relevant size categories. We have been IBC verified suppliers for 3 years now and partner with a number of businesses to ensure they stand out at the event, whilst meeting that all-important show compliance.

If you’re looking for a partner agency to support with future events, we would love to hear from you. Contact us for more information on how we can create an award winning experience for you.