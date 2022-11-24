Danny Hannaford joins Ticketek as General Manager UK

Ticketek today announced the appointment of a Danny Hannaford as its UK General Manager.

Hannaford comes to Ticketek with over 13 years’ experience in ticketing operations. He has led ticketing for some of the most prestigious venues and organisations in the live music and entertainment industry, including ticketing for the Hammersmith Apollo, multiple special events ticketing projects at AEG Presents and heading up Global Live.

Hannaford also launched and headed up Twickets Resale in Australia and was the lead on Global Ticketing operations at Dice. Most recently he managed Ticketing Strategy & Digital Delivery for London’s The O2 Arena.

In his new role, he will report to Ticketek Managing Director Cameron Hoy, who said “Danny is an experienced and accomplished ticketing executive who will lead our UK team with commitment, integrity and passion. In addition to Danny’s extensive ticketing knowledge he has a demonstrated track record of digital transformation and innovation and I look forward to his contribution to our global ticketing leadership team.”

Ticketek is a global leader in live event ticketing, data and analytics. Its integrated model provides clients with a highly valuable combination of with insights, marketing and sales.

“I am delighted to be joining Ticketek UK and have the opportunity to lead the already impressive growth of the business in this market” said Hannaford, “I’m looking forward to getting started and to some exciting announcements we will be able to make in coming weeks”.