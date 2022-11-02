Damion Angus appointed Chairman of Montgomery Group 

Sandy Angus has stepped down as Chairman of Montgomery Group after over five decades at the heart of the business.

Group Managing Director Damion Angus will take on the additional role of Chairman, effective 1 November, continuing to lead the strategic direction of the Group and Sandy Angus will assume the role of Non-Executive Director, while remaining Chairman of Angus Montgomery Arts, a subsidiary of Montgomery Group.

Over the course of his career, Sandy Angus has co-founded and invested in numerous events around the world, including the launch of London Art Fair in 1982, Art Hong Kong in 2007 and India Art Fair in 2011.

During that time Montgomery Group has remained an independently run family business while evolving into a highly respected global exhibition organiser, with offices in Europe, Asia, Africa and the UK, and events spanning industries such as food & drink, hospitality, art, photography, security, manufacturing, mining and many more.

Sandy Angus comments: “As Montgomery Group continues to diversify into new industries and geographies, it feels like a perfect time to step down to enable younger ideas and energy to take hold. I am delighted that Damion has agreed to step up to take on the role of Chairman. He is perfectly equipped to take the Group forward and ensure our relevance and contribution to the communities we serve.

“I will continue to lead Angus Montgomery Arts as Chairman where we will seek to expand our portfolio across Asia as part of the Art Assembly Group which currently organise seven fairs in Asia and two in other parts of the world.”

In addition to a long career as a leading entrepreneur, investor and organiser in the global exhibition industry, Sandy Angus has served as President of the Union of International Fairs (UFI), Chairman of the Association of Exhibition Organisers (AEO) and Chairman of the International Association of Exhibitions and Events (IAEE).

Kai Hattendorf, Managing Director and CEO of UFI, comments: “Sandy Angus’ contributions to our industry are second to none. An UFI President just into the new millennium, from 2001 to 2003, he has not just stayed in touch afterwards, but to this day continues to support and inspire the UFI team and our global community in many ways.”

Chris Skeith, CEO of the AEO, adds: “Sandy has been at the beating heart of Montgomery Group and the UK and global exhibition industry for decades. Professionalism, integrity, entrepreneurship and family values have been evident in everything I’ve witnessed since I joined the industry almost 30 years ago.

“Passion for his consumers, staff and partners is evident, and he trailblazed into new and emerging markets before many of his counterparts, creating pathways for growth for the whole industry. He created new ways of working, partnerships and joint ventures abound created new marketplaces for many sectors across in many countries – not least South Africa and Southeast Asia.

“He has been incredibly active in the world of associations both at home and away, being AEO Chair and winner of the Outstanding Contribution Award, and he encourages the whole of his team to take part, to share, and to drive understanding and best practice. A remarkable leader, and wonderful human being.”

Damion Angus concludes: “It is a great honour to become Chairman of the Group and to follow in the large footsteps of Sandy and Bryan Montgomery before him. Whilst the pandemic certainly challenged the Group on every level, I really feel we have come out of it as a much stronger business, and I very much look forward to delivering on our post covid strategy.

“On behalf of our board and our teams across the world I would like to say a big thank you to Sandy and I am delighted that we will continue to benefit from his wisdom and experience as a Non-Executive Director.”