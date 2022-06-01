Cvent calls on MICE industry to use In-House Corporate Event’s SAM App to help achieve COP26 Sustainability Pledge

Cvent (Nasdaq: CVT), a market-leading meetings, events, travel and hospitality technology provider, is one of several key industry leaders supporting and helping fund the beta version of the sustainability web app: SAM, which was recently launched by In-House Corporate Events (ICE). Event professionals across the globe are being urged to take part in the beta testing phase ofSAM to help build an eco-friendlier sector and meet the pledge made at COP26 to reduce carbon emissions by 50% by 2030. Broad adoption and input from organisations across the MICE industry will help ensure enough data is compiled to enhance and expand the SAM app and make it as impactful as possible.

SAM is a carbon measurement tool for meeting planners to monitor and track the carbon output from their events including room usage, accommodation and food sourcing. It is free to use, and applicable for all event types. The app also enables organisers to send event attendees a link to measure their own travel, which then feeds back into the event’s overall carbon output score. This score can be incorporated into post-event reports to monitor environmental targets and improve future events with more sustainable practices.

Speaking on the eve of IMEX Frankfurt, where Cvent will focus on this call to action, Felicia Asiedu, Senior Marketing Manager Europe, Cvent said: “As we pave the path for a more sustainable events industry, we are utilising IMEX – one of the world’s leading trade shows for the meetings, incentive, conferences and events market – to urge event professionals to engage with SAM, and crucially share their feedback with the aim to develop a universal tool that can help planners deliver better, more eco-minded events.”

Built on an open-source code and open API, SAM is the ideal example of the type of app that can feature on Cvent’s newly launched App Marketplace, which delivers a centralised place for planners and marketers to find complementary technology partners that connect to the Cvent Platform to improve event execution and deliver greater business impact.

Asiedu commented: “Encouraging our customers to utilise SAM alongside their use of the Cvent platform, will help planners have a better understanding of their event impact on their business as well as the environment. In addition, SAM also offers a unique opportunity for collaboration and innovation as it is built on an open-source code making it publicly accessible to anyone to modify. Creating a net-zero industry will take all our participation, and it is this spirit of community we champion. We’re proud to further these sustainability efforts and look forward to supporting the evolution of SAM to help facilitate more eco-friendly events around the world.”

SAM is in beta testing mode until September 2022. All event professionals are encouraged to explore its capabilities and provide feedback through the URL: https://eventsam.app/ .In addition to Cvent, SAM is funded by leading industry organisations including Encore, Maritz Global Events, DRPG, SEC, ACC Liverpool and ICE.