Cvent announces partnership with HSMAI Region Europe

Cvent, a market-leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider, has announced its partnership with HSMAI (the Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International) Region Europe.

Through the two-year partnership, Cvent will provide its world-class solutions to power more than 75 small and big events organised by the association in Europe. The bigger HSMAI events include the HSMAI Meeting and Event Exchange and their Awards at Scandic Fornebu Hotel in Norway, and the Annual HSMAI Europe ROC and their HSMAI Awards; this year at The Savoy Hotel in London on Tuesday 28th January.

HSMAI Region Europe will utilise Cvent’s comprehensive technology platform including its OnArrival, Social Tables and Cvent Appointments.

In addition to providing its event management solutions, Cvent will work closely with HSMAI to deliver unique content and share exclusive hospitality industry insights to its close to 3,000 European members and further support the Association’s commitment to growing business for the hotel, event, and travel industry, and their partners.

HSMAI will leverage insights on global sourcing trends from the Cvent Supplier Network, the world’s largest online marketplace connecting event organisers with venues, through which more than USD $16 billion is sourced each year. With these insights and additional proprietary data gathered through Cvent’s suite of supplier and venue solutions, HSMAI will offer its members a unique look into major trends impacting the hospitality space.

Ingunn Hofseth, CEO at HSMAI.

“After having been active in Europe for many years on National levels, HSMAI Region Europe became a true PAN-European organisation at the end of 2015. Their European office was relocated to London by the end of 2018. This important and great decision has led to a rapid growth within Europe. The collaboration with Cvent will contribute to our further growth and development and will benefit us both and with that, most importantly, the hospitality industry itself. We are very happy with our amazing new partner,” said Ingunn Hofseth, president & CEO for HSMAI Region Europe.

Graham Pope, head of Europe for Cvent Hospitality Cloud

“From the onset of discussions with HSMAI, we could see this partnership was a natural fit,” said Graham Pope, head of Europe for Cvent Hospitality Cloud. “Cvent, like HSMAI, is dedicated to supporting the hospitality industry at every step of its business cycle and ensuring it has the right tools as well as educational and commercial insights to transform and maximise MICE business opportunities. This is a very exciting collaboration and we’re looking forward to supporting HSMAI as it continues to grow its membership and enhance its industry events programme across Europe.”