Cvent announced as a sponsor of Launchpad at Event Tech Live London

Event Tech Live confirmed today that market-leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider Cvent, will be one of the sponsors for Event Tech Live’s (ETL) London Launchpad event. As part of the sponsorship, a Cvent representative will sit on the Launchpad Competition judging panel with other industry leaders to select this year’s Launchpad winner.

Event Tech Live co-founder, Adam Parry, comments: “The event world turns very quickly, spawning opportunity all the time. Exactly as its name implies, Launchpad is tailor-made to amplify next-generation solutions.”

“We are so pleased to announce a superstar like Cvent as the first sponsor for Launchpad 22.”

Felicia Asiedu, Cvent’s Europe marketing manager, says: “Cvent started as a start-up more than 22 years ago, so we recognise the critical impact out-of-the-box thinking and innovative technology can have on moving our industry forward. Cvent has a long-standing relationship with Event Tech Live, and we’re proud to support their Launchpad initiative while helping to bring great new ideas into the spotlight.”

Launchpad is a conduit for crucial introductions between next generation event tech and industry buyers/investors via an exclusive stage programme featuring demos from new/nascent businesses.

The equally acclaimed Launchpad competition, which sits alongside, is open exclusively to the platform’s exhibitors. It’s an opportunity to demonstrate tech products or initiatives to a panel of experts for Gold, Silver, Bronze recognition and other significant boosts to profile.

Event Tech Live London 2022 takes place at Excel London on November 16th and 17th.

