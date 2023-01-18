Cvent and MeetingPackage announce global integration partnership

Cvent and MeetingPackage, two leading travel and hospitality technology companies, today announced their partnership to give Cvent customers the ability to instantly book simple and small meetings with hotels and venues that are leveraging MeetingPackage. The integration, which is expected to launch later this year, will allow Cvent Supplier Network customers to book participating MeetingPackage hotels and venues globally directly on the Cvent platform.

The partnership delivers benefits on both sides of the meeting and event sales process.

Event planners: The more than 90,000* planners around the world that leverage Cvent to source their group hotels and venues and manage their events, will be able to quickly book meeting space and services at any hotel or venue that leverages MeetingPackage. The integration also addresses key sourcing questions instantly without planners needing to speak with a sales representative, including: Is the room available? Does it have the services I require for my meeting? And is it in my budget?



Hotels and venues: MeetingPackage hotels and venues will benefit from considerably improved efficiencies and broader reach and engagement through the Cvent Supplier Network, one of the largest venue sourcing marketplaces in the world. More than $18 billion was sourced through Cvent’s sourcing networks in 2019 (pre-pandemic).



Through the MeetingPackage product suite, venues and hotels can manage all their meetings and event sales, offline or online, direct or indirect. The software integrates with leading operational software solutions such as Oracle Opera or Amadeus Delphi. For smaller hotels and unique venues, MeetingPackage can be used as a self-service standalone software.



By leveraging the Cvent and MeetingPackage integration, small or simple meetings can be automated allowing for hotel and venue sales teams to focus on tailor made proposals for the larger, more complex events.

“We’re excited to partner with Cvent and launch this global integration between our two platforms,” said Joonas Ahola, CEO and Founder of MeetingPackage. “The subject of process automation and digitisation has really come to the fore as venues realise that manual processes have become unsustainable. This integration facilitates greater automation for a more seamless venue sourcing process, ultimately helping both the hotelier and event planner increase group business revenue with minimal effort.”

Jim Abramson, Cvent Vice President of Product Management commented on the partnership, “We’re thrilled to announce this integration with MeetingPackage, which benefits our mutual customers around the world. As a leader in the hospitality technology space, we’re proud to partner with leading organisations like MeetingPackage to expand our platform and enable deeper collaboration between meeting planners and hotels and venues.”

MeetingPackage software is already in use by venues in over 100 countries and it’s powering the booking journey for many well-known hotel chains such as Radisson Hotel Group, Nordic Choice Hotels, Clermont Hotel Group and Leonardo Hotels.

*As of December 31, 2021