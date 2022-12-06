Cutting edge London heritage

One of London’s most iconic venues, there’s more to Tobacco Dock than heritage and distinctive architecture. Beyond its Grade 1 listed timber beams, York stone floors and brickwork vaults, there’s a very modern surprise. While the venue’s historic setting makes for an impactful backdrop to events from conferences to consumer shows, it’s the cutting-edge tech infrastructure that’s sealing the deal for prospective clients.

‘Clients are clear in their feedback. Overseas visitors in particular love the authentic, “London” feel of our venue and the fact that we have so much history built into our spaces. However, it’s the unique combination of old and new, historic and forward-thinking, that is the biggest draw,’ says Jonathan Read, Tobacco Dock’s co-founder and joint CEO. ‘When we launched 10 years ago, our aim was to be the producers’ venue of choice. We wanted to provide the spaces, infrastructure and suppliers to catalyse the imaginations of the world’s leading event professionals.’

In the fast-moving field of tech, this means that the venue needs to be constantly innovating to ensure it can support its clients to deliver extraordinary events in a compelling and reliable manner.

The data infrastructure and WiFi provision is one of the most capacious and secure in London, with an increase to 10Gb bandwidth in their latest expansion. The connectivity at the venue has long been a feather in Tobacco Dock’s cap and the unbeaten bandwidth they offer makes the streaming and sharing of content faster than ever for up to 8,000 devices at a time.

For Read, this generous provision is a key element to Tobacco Dock’s success. ‘The immense bandwidth we can offer has terrific implications for our many tech and cloud software clients. Ideal for international conferences and product launches which need immediate and reliable global streaming, it’s also a great asset to bolster hybrid events, allowing clients to share their content and reach audiences in more ways than ever.’

World-class AV is another string in Tobacco Dock’s bow. A scalable lighting and audio system across all the ground floor and exterior spaces streamlines the event delivery process and ensures outstanding quality as standard. A Dante over IP system allows venue-wide video distribution, providing a compelling experience to delegates in overspill areas or in sharing external content in our spaces. Meanwhile, new digital signage in the Vaults enables organisers to create sustainable, creative content and update in real-time.

A world-class experience for clients as well as their guests is the aim for the Tobacco Dock team. ‘We want to help organisers and production agencies create extraordinary events and have gathered a dream team list of service partners. Our AV partner, Anna Valley, is exceptional and offers the industry’s leading AV expertise and equipment. Their annual Innovation Showcase is held here at Tobacco Dock and in it they explore ways in which the latest tech can be translated into practical and engaging event tools, whether it’s logging attendees’ content and dietary preferences to create personalised experiences, or building immersive presentations to captive an audience.’

Catering to events and experiences of all sizes from 6 to 7,000 attendees and offering a range of packages from full DDR to Dry Hire and everything in between, if you’re looking for a venue that is a creative catalyst for your next event, contact Tobacco Dock now!

Call 0207 680 4001 or email info@tobaccodocklondon.com

FEATURE