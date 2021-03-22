Culture Minister to discuss return of UK festivals with select committee this week

The DCMS committee will question Caroline Dinenage on how the government will support events aiming to return this summer

The Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) Select Committee are set to question Culture Minister Caroline Dinenage this week (March 24) on the return of UK festivals this summer.

‘The future of UK music festivals’ inquiry began back in January and was first announced back in November following a devastating year for the music festival sector in the UK as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The inquiry is taking place as uncertainty continues to prevail over the fate of the UK’s festival season in 2021 due to the ongoing impact of the pandemic, and an opening hearing back in January saw talks from the organisers of Parklife and Boomtown.

A press release for this week’s meeting said: “The DCMS Committee will question Culture Minister Caroline Dinenage on the Government’s plans to support the reopening of the festivals sector this summer.

“The closing session of the inquiry into the future of UK music festivals will focus on what the Government’s roadmap for lifting lockdown means for festivals and the decision-making behind plans for pilot events.

“MPs will also raise issues heard in the evidence to the inquiry so far such as the need for Government underwritten Covid-19 cancellation insurance, support for freelancers and the festivals supply chain, as well as drug safety and environmental concerns.

The inquiry was launched to examine what is needed to ensure the survival of UK music festivals after most festivals were cancelled in 2020 due to covid-19 restrictions.”

The session can be livestreamed here from 10am GMT on Wednesday, March 24.

