Cube wins prestigious Green Supplier Award at Festival Supplier Awards 2022

Last night, the Cube Modular team celebrated its latest accolade after scooping the Green Supplier Award at the Festival Supplier Awards 2022, an event held at London’s exclusive Hurlingham Club.

The award was presented to the team in recognition of its contribution to providing sustainable portable buildings to the UK Festival market after introducing its eco-friendly Continest foldable buildings to the festival industry in 2021, taking the UK festival season by storm! Despite the unique challenges facing all event organisers and suppliers in the current climate, Cube supplied and installed 204 units across 18 festivals between June and September that year. Event organisers chose Cube for the sustainability credentials of its Continest system, coupled with reduced haulage costs.

“The winner of this category has a really exciting and impactful sustainable product for the event industry. It is great to see innovative products like this coming forward!” – the Festival Supplier Awards 2022 judges.

Cube’s unique portable accommodation solution enables festivals to reduce their CO2 and GHG emissions, through the transportation of portable buildings to their event, by up to 80%, compared to using traditional fixed framed cabins.

“It’s extremely gratifying to see the brilliant Continest foldable cabin system recognised for the drastic cuts in carbon emissions that it achieves,” said Brandon Weston, Cube Modular’s MD. “I’m really proud to see the team’s efforts rewarded too in what was a very challenging season accommodating changing requirements.”

The largest single installation undertaken in 2021 was at Lost Village, where Cube provided a complete staff and production management infrastructure using 52 of its Continest CN20 units. This comprised three ticket offices and a wide range of site, production, operations and management offices, a radio shack, dressing rooms, security cabins, stores and a press office.

Other festivals using Cube Modular products in 2021 included We Out Here, Reading Festival, Wireless, The Cambridge Club and Strawberries and Creem.