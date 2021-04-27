CTS EVENTIM launches resale platform fanSALE in Scandinavia

CTS EVENTIM, one of the leading international providers of ticketing services and live entertainment, has launched its resale platform fanSALE in Norway, Sweden and Denmark, allowing ticket buyers to safely buy and resell tickets for concerts, festivals and sporting events.

FanSALE is the first fully digital resale platform in Scandinavia, and is already in use in Germany, the UK, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Italy, Finland and Brazil. Resold tickets are verified, automatically cancelled, with new tickets being booked and delivered in a new order. This fair and user-friendly platform guarantees genuine, valid tickets for fans and also makes it possible to resell personal tickets.

According to a study conducted by the Ministry of Culture in Denmark in 2019, 44% of the respondents know of at least one person who has had problems with overpriced tickets. In both Norway and Denmark, it is not only illegal to resell tickets at a profit, but it is also risky to buy them outside the official sales channels, because it is impossible to check whether the same tickets have been sold to several different buyers, or to be guaranteed that the tickets will be sent.

Jens B. Arnesen, CEO Eventim Scandinavia says: ‘With fanSALE, Eventim is taking an important step in Scandinavia to help fans buy and sell tickets safely and legally amongst themselves. FanSALE guarantees that tickets cannot be sold for more than the original ticket price. At the same time, buyers are guaranteed genuine, valid tickets to the event.’