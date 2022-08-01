CTICC launches an all-inclusive sport and wellness exhibition, AllSport Expo

The Cape Town International Convention Centre is delighted to announce the launch the

much anticipated AllSport Expo in September 2022. This is a sport and wellness consumer

exhibition for outdoor, indoor, and water sport, with a focus on health, nutrition, medical and

wellness products. The dates of the show are Friday, 9th to Sunday, 11th September 2022.

Visitors to the AllSport Expo are in for a unique experience, where a wide range of sport

retailers, as well as health and wellness practitioners will showcase the latest products,

including sport equipment, active-wear, and cutting-edge technology – all under one roof.

Taubie Motlhabane, CEO of the CTICC, said, “The AllSport Expo is one of CTICC’s pride and

joys in our portfolio of own events. It is the only exhibition of its type in the Western Cape. We

have wanted to introduce an event of this nature for a while now. We hope to offer retailers

and sports and wellness practitioners an opportunity to demonstrate their products range

and services to the South African public, in an experiential way. We are excited to announce

that SABC Sport is our broadcast partner for the event, which means that the expo will get

wonderful coverage across their wide range of platforms.

“Following the pandemic, there is a drive towards health and wellness, and this expo brings

diverse offerings under one roof, and is set to attract thousands of sport enthusiasts from

beginners, amateurs, to professional athletes and coaches,” added Motlhabane.

The expo includes live activations, such as a climbing wall, EPT recover and massage service,

a wellness and nutrition theatre, wrestling and boxing rings, and a kids’ sport zone. The whole

family can have a great experience at the AllSport Expo.

A range of workshops will be hosted at the expo, many of which will focus on presenting

athletes of all levels with practical ways to enhance their performance, from training and

wellness sessions, live demonstrations, improvement coaching to sport injury and rejuvenation

workshops.

In addition, the expo will include a host of experiential sporting activities, challenges, and

competitions, providing visitors with an immersive and tangible experience of the exhibitors’

products and services, while adding a dynamic energy to the entire event. Visitors can win

loads of prizes in exhibitor competitions during the expo, as well as discounts on packages

from various sporting institutes, apparel items, wellness partners and gyms.

To book tickets, visit bit.ly/allsporttickets or find out more at http://www.allsportexpo.co.za