CSM Live expands Europe business and opens Germany office

Live, branding, experiences, and events agency CSM Live is delighted to announce the appointment of Andreas Schrott as its inaugural Director for Germany. The move highlights the business’ long-term commitment to the country which has become a European sports hub as well as a centre for future major events taking place.

With an existing portfolio of events in Germany, this marks the creation of a permanent presence in central Europe, with a focus on delivering branding and live experiences. CSM Live will focus on delivering branding and live experiences at sporting and other events in Germany, as well as across central Europe. Germany represents one of the largest sport and sponsorship markets in the world and will host some of the highest profile sporting events in forthcoming years, such as UEFA EURO 2024 and the inaugural NFL games in Germany later this year.

Schrott brings almost 20 years of experience to the role, during which time he has been involved in some of the most prestigious football events, including three FIFA Men’s and Women’s World Cups; nine UEFA National Team Competition Tournaments, including the likes of EUROs and U-21s; 15 UEFA Club Competition Finals; UEFA Champions League and Europa League Seasons; and many more.

Throughout his 20-year career, Schrott has worked across a range of roles and organisations. The first was in 2003 for the German football side SSV Jahn Regensburg in PR and Marketing, before moving into several project and signage manager roles. Between 2011-2018 he spent the largest part of his career with UEFA as a signage manager and following that as a signage and brand consultant for UEFA and DFB (the German Football Association) which gave him invaluable experience going forward into his new role with CSM Live.

Based in Munich, CSM Sport and Entertainment GmbH will commence trading in July 2022.

CSM Live CEO, Alastair Bewick, commented: “We have worked in Germany for many years on some of the largest events covering sports from international football to motorsport. With an already established supply chain and network of installers, it is therefore fantastic to be able to establish a permanent presence in Germany. As an experienced and talented leader in the German market, Andreas will lead the development of our offering in Germany, as well as continue to build our in-house team and capabilities to serve the thriving events market in Europe’s foremost sports economy, as well as further afield in mainland Europe. This is the perfect complement to our existing European bases in Spain and France, and further underlines our international credentials”.

Commenting on his appointment, Schrott said: “I’m delighted to join CSM Live having worked with them for well over a decade as a client. I’m excited about being able to drive such a well-renowned business in the local market, building on the strong credentials that have already been built by the international team”.