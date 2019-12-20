Crown Brands Live launches with Jack Horlock as managing director

Crown Talent & Media Group has announced it has appointed Jack Horlock as managing director of a new division, Crown Brands Live, to bring together a dedicated team who will focus entirely on live and immersive brand experiences.

Drawing on Crown’s incredible roster of media and music talent and having worked with some of the world’s leading brands, this new division will forge mutually-beneficial partnerships that, not only reach target consumers, but also support the commercial business objectives of the brand or event.

One of Horlock’s first deals with Crown Brands Live will be to help oversee brand partnerships for The Good Business Festival as part of Culture Liverpool’s award-winning events portfolio.

The Good Business Festival is a new, global event which will offer a platform for ethical and value-led businesses to join that in the future profit will come from purpose, taking place in Liverpool, October 2020. A full event programme will follow for Liverpool International Music Festival, The River Festival and River of Light in 2020.

Mark Hargreaves, CEO of Crown Talent & Media Group, said:“We pride ourselves in partnering with some of the UK’s most exciting music events and we understand how brands can best use these immersive experiences to connect with their target consumers to build brand credibility and create lasting memories and dynamic content.

“Bringing in Jack to further grow and develop this division is really exciting as he brings such rich and versatile expertise and anyone who has worked with him is inspired by his passion and his ability to bring opposing worlds together that make magic happen.”

Jack Horlock added: “I cannot wait to share this news with the industry. Mark and the Crown team are incredible and to be able to leverage my experience with the strength of Crown’s portfolio is very exciting. We have a number of huge announcements that will follow in the coming weeks, so watch this space.”

Sue Finnegan, commercial director of Culture Liverpool, commented: “Jack and his team are leaders in the world of strategic brand partnerships and experiential activation – they are an extension of our team with a strong foothold across the UK and Europe. We are delighted to be working together again on The Good Business Festival where we will create immersive and integrated, rich brand content and experiences, aligning global brands with the iconic brand of Liverpool.”

Jack Horlock is a member of the Institute of Promotional Marketing and is part of the mayor of London’s International Business Programme (MIBP). As a cohort member, Horlock is able to leverage a number of high-profile opportunities to learn and network, as well as access some of the UK’s most successful entrepreneurs and business leaders for their support and advice.

Horlock brings a wealth of experiential and promotional marketing expertise, representing brands such as Ministry of Sound, Westfield, and Viacom/CBS Outdoor in his 20-year career.

Under the Electric Live Brand Partnerships brand, he was responsible for Fusion Festival, as well as working with Jean Paul Gaultier at Brighton Pride, in which he brokered a deal that saw JPG activating at the UK’s biggest pride.

Horlock has also worked to create partnerships with multi-national agencies including Coca-Cola, McDonalds and All Out Beauty, under the ELBP brand.