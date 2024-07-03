Crowdsafe UK appointed by Melton Mowbray Town Estate

Crowdsafe Steward at Wembley Stadium

Crowdsafe UK, the Peterborough-based event security and crowd management specialist, has been appointed as official supplier of security personnel and services to Melton Mowbray Town Estate, the charitable trust that owns and operates the open-air venues and parks in the town.

Crowdsafe’s responsibilities will include planning for crowded spaces, public security, infrastructure security, crowd management, and parking & traffic control, at events held on Town Estate land, ranging from outdoor cinema screenings and markets to classic car shows and sporting fixtures.

Adam Hesson, managing director of Crowdsafe UK, said, “We’re very happy to have been appointed by Melton Mowbray Town Estate for this role. Our extensive outdoor event experience with major venues, city councils, and football clubs has allowed us to develop a tightly integrated and bespoke solution for the Town Estate. We look forward to working with the Town Estate team on its busy calendar of events.”

Dean Rees, CEO of Melton Mowbray Town Estate, said, “We are delighted to have secured Crowdsafe UK’s services for our events here in Melton Mowbray. The safety and security of visitors to our events is paramount, and we have been meticulous in choosing the best security and crowd management service. Crowdsafe UK impressed us with its tailored approach and understanding of large public open-air events and the challenges they pose.”