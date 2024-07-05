CrowdComms opens new London Hub

CrowdComms, a global leader in mobile event applications, event registration, badging, virtual, hybrid and community event platforms, is excited to announce the opening of its newest office at Fora, Princelet Street, near Brick Lane, the beating heart of London’s creative scene.

The new office places us at the epicentre of innovation and creativity, allowing us to better serve our clients in the vibrant city of London. The Brick Lane area, known for its eclectic atmosphere and rich cultural tapestry, is the perfect backdrop for our commitment to making events easier, engaging, and more enjoyable.

Managing Director of CrowdComms, Matt Allen, states, “We are thrilled to open our London office and expand our global presence enabling us to not just serve our clients better, but create a hub for our staff from all over the world to come together, collaborate, and innovate.”

“We cater to a diverse range of clients, from corporate conferences to product launches, association events, trade shows, and festivals and having our team located in our new London hub, will allow us to better deliver the specific needs of our clients in this dynamic city,” adds Allen.

With easy access to major transport links and surrounded by a vast array of restaurants, cafes, bars, and shops, the office is ideally located for both meetings and after-hours socialising. With the opening of the London hub, we look forward to strengthening our relationships with current clients and forging new connections within the city’s thriving events community.

As we embark on this exciting new chapter in CrowdComms’ growth, we’re inviting clients and partners to schedule a visit. Get in touch HERE with our team and if you’re lucky, you might join us on a delightful food tour exploring the flavours surrounding Spitalfields.

We look forward to welcoming you to our new London hub!

