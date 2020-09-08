Crowd Connected and Benchmark Collective partner to propel new data driven exhibition sales solution

Benchmark Collective become value-add partner for Crowd Connected’s ground-breaking new Bluebird product, which provides exhibitor performance metrics



Combination of market-leading technology and exceptional personnel equips face-to-face exhibitions for a post-COVID world

Crowd Connected, a market leader in visitor tracking technology, has appointed Benchmark Collective, the rebook masters providing exhibition sales support solutions, as an official partner for its new Bluebird product.

Crowd Connected’s Bluebird provides instant insight to exhibition organisers into how every stand is performing, across the entire show floor. Bluebird equips exhibition sales teams with exhibitor performance metrics, vital data they have traditionally lacked.

Demonstrating return on investment (ROI) to exhibitors has long been the number one challenge for exhibition sales teams. It is widely recognised across the industry that, once physical shows restart, exhibitors will increasingly apply the same data-driven thinking to their exhibition marketing spend as to their digital activity. Consequently, convincing exhibitors of the long-term value of participation will be harder than ever.

Bluebird addresses this by using Crowd Connected’s proven technology to provide the data exhibition sales teams need to drive compelling sales conversations, with a particular focus on on-site rebook.

Advertisement

Benchmark Collective provide a range of affordable sales resource, coaching and consultancy solutions, specialising in onsite rebook, to exhibition organisers. The Benchmark Collective team has extensive experience in managing sales teams to achieve their full potential.

Under the partnership, Benchmark Collective will recommend the use of Crowd Connected’s Bluebird to exhibition organisers who want a best-in-class, data-driven sales solution. Benchmark Collective’s wealth of knowledge and experience – gained from more than 30 years in the events industry working with small independents and major global brands – sees the team consistently transform sales cultures and rebook results. In a post-COVID world, delivering the most appropriate and effective rebook will be even more essential.

Mark Maydon, Commercial Director of Crowd Connected said: “Bluebird provides quantitative data driven insight. Benchmark Collective provides exceptional people, training and process – the qualitative element. So, it is a logical combination that provides exhibition organisers with a winning sales formula. And just at a time when it is needed most, post COVID.”

“When we first demonstrated Bluebird to the Benchmark Collective team, we were delighted by the hugely positive response. There was an obvious basis for a partnership between us.”

Helen Harlow, Founder Director at Benchmark Collective, said: “When it comes to maximising ROI for clients and ensuring a show’s commercial success, the importance of an effective rebook cannot be underestimated. Providing sales teams with real-time data will transform exhibition sales operations and revolutionise the rebook process.”

“Bluebird provides exactly the sort of instant data-driven insight we’d want every exhibition organiser to have and is something which, in our experience, has not been available to sales teams we have worked with globally.”

“We feel that this partnership is a fantastic fit, delivering a compelling combination of real-time performance data and our experience to support sales teams to interpret that data in the most customer-centric and effective way. We cannot wait to use Bluebird onsite when live events restart.”