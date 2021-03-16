Creative Technology Middle East welcomes new Movers and Shakers

Dailos Rodriguez has recently joined Creative Technology Middle East (CTME) as the Venue Operations Manager for the newly formed Venue Services Department. He has over 24 years of experience in the hospitality and audio-visual industry and has worked across multiple venues. Dailos has secured various high-profile contracts during his time and implemented in-house audio-visual services for some of the Middle East’s biggest hotel chains. Having already built up two successful AV venue services companies in the past, Dailos’s knowledge and skillset make him a great addition to the team. He comments, “It is a great honour joining the CT team, and I look forward to getting started on the variety of fantastic projects we already have lined up.”

Creative Technology Middle East (CTME) welcomes Mark Johnson as the Business Development Manager for Venue Services. With over 19 years of experience in the audio-visual hospitality industry, Mark brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his role. During his time, he has secured several large-scale contracts across various venues and has been a key factor in the growth and development of many different audio-visual venue services throughout the region. Mark’s ability to provide clients with the right technology to suit their needs and understanding of venue requirements across the Middle East makes him perfect for the role. He states, “It’s very endearing to be a part of Creative Technology’s new Venue Services department from conception! I look forward to accomplishing many new first with CT.”

Andrew Reardon, the Managing Director for Creative Technology Middle East, goes on to say, “It is an exciting time for the Middle East as we continue to grow and expand our team of professionals and our offering. It is a pleasure to have both Mark and Dailos on board, and I wish them all the best going forward.”