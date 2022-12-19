A grand opening ceremony left millions dazzled right before the FIFA World Cup 2022 kick-off!

60,000 fans gathered from around the world and millions of viewers tuned into the FIFA Opening Ceremony live from the Al Bayut Stadium in Qatar.

Oscar-winning actor Morgan Freeman was the narrator of the opening ceremony and Jungkook of K-pop boy band BTS performed “Dreamers” a new tournament song as well as more than 300 dance performers ignited the stadium and filled the air with excitement just before the first FIFA match.

Qatar’s ruler then opened the World Cup with a call for people of all races and orientations to put aside their differences.

Creative Technology Middle East were proud to have delivered the spectacular projection mapping covering the pitch for the impressive opening ceremony along with flown tracking LED screens and rolling stage LED screens for the biggest football opening ceremony of the year.

The show was a technically complex production with lots of signals and different displays under the high-pressure environment that comes with global televised shows. Our technicians rose to the occasion as always. We were operating on very tight schedules delivering the highly technical installation in a time sensitive manner.

Our technical solutions consisted of video mapping projection which covered the massive pitch area of 3,250sqm with a canvas size of 3840 x 5340. We provided 18 x Panasonic PT-RZ31k laser projectors with all signals distributed though fiber from a 128×128 video router matrix. In total our disguise servers were playing back 30 million pixels to all screens and projection systems around the venue.

For content playback we supplied a fully redundant disguise system of 2x VX2 and 4x VX4 servers to output content for the FOP projection, LED screens, Stadium Ribbons and Broadcast VT.

One of the striking features of the opening ceremony where the flown LED screens that were situated over the pitch. We used ROE Vanish 8T and GLUX 10 mounted in custom-made scenic frames. The signal that fed into the screens was a broadcast wireless system that used 7G bandwidth.

Another key feature of the night was the rolling stage on the pitch. This was custom built for the live performers for the ceremony. CTME installed ROE Vanish 8T LED screens fed through a Riedel MediorNet system.

Our dedicated teams were planning for this event for over two months with our client Balich. From pre-production to the event going live the entire team at CT worked incredibly hard to deliver such a fantastic show. Schedules had to be met in a timely manner to ensure a seamless delivery. It’s been a huge honour for CTME to be delivering on such a world-renowned event.