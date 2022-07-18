Creative Technology announce growth of project management team

Following some significant changes within their Project Management department earlier this year, Creative Technology (CT) are proud to announce a further two additions to the corporate team in the UK.

Georgia Williamson has joined the company as a Project Manager, with almost a decade of experience in this role and within the live events industry – Georgia will be a great asset to the team focusing on delivering a wide range of events both virtual and in-person.

The company also welcomes James Shirley who has joined as a Senior Account Manager. James was most recently Head of Production for a large agency and has nearly 20 years’ experience working within the live events sector. He will be integral in managing the relationships of several key clients in the corporate sector.

“I am extremely pleased to bring on board two extremely talented individuals to the corporate team who bring with them invaluable insights and experience in adding to our client journey. Both Georgia and James join CT from different companies, areas, and roles and this is essential in making sure we as a company are as dynamic and forward-thinking as we can be when supporting our clients.” – Nick Askew, Head of Corporate Events at Creative Technology UK.