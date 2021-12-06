Creative agency emc3 welcomes new faces as it expands following record growth

Leading creative agency, emc3 has on boarded four new specialists in their London office following rapidly increasing demand for their strategic services.

Chief Strategy Officer, Daniel Curtis, comments “When we first opened our design studio in 2015 with Ben Graland at the helm, we took a massive leap forward in supporting our clients’ graphic, web and video design needs. Now, 6-years later, with these new hires, we have the capabilities in-house to conceive, build and deliver innovative, fearlessly imaginative programs for our clients both online and in real life.”

Those joining the creative agency, are:

Amy Morgan, Marketing Manager

Nat Walker, Senior Content Strategist

Ned Jackson, Designer

emc3 is excited to welcome Amy Morgan to the team as their Marketing Manager. Amy is an incredible creative and storyteller who brings vast experience to the table. She’ll be supporting the team by developing and delivering a holistic marketing strategy that promises to drive huge ROI for the emc3 team.

Before joining the team, Amy ran her own copywriting business and met emc3 back in 2019 when she worked with them as a freelance copywriter. She was taken by the company’s fresh approach to events and belief in the power of stories, journeys and adventures, and is excited to join the team, saying: “I’ve adored emc3 since working on our very first project together back in 2019. So much so, that I once made a comment about how they were the only company I’d consider returning to employment for—so when they got in touch about the Marketing Manager position I was thrilled! emc3 have an incredibly creative team of event professionals, and are always finding new ways to be innovative in their continually evolving industry—and I’m excited to help them bring their next vision to life.”

Nat Walker, Senior Content Strategist

emc3 is excited to welcome Nat Walker to the team as their Senior Content Strategist. Nat will be supporting the team with brand storytelling and will be responsible for content development, workshop delivery and high-level event strategy.

Prior to joining the team, Nat ran her own consulting business and met emc3 back in 2016 when she worked with them as a freelance event producer. She was taken by the company’s team, values and their relationship with clients and is excited to join the team, saying: “Only a pretty special opportunity could entice me back into employment after almost ten years of consulting, and that’s exactly what this is; working with some of the most creative events professionals in a continually evolving agency that truly believes in the importance of a solid and supportive company culture.”

Ned Jackson, Designer

emc3 is excited to welcome Ned Jackson to the team as their newest Designer. Utilising the experience he gained in working for world-leading VFX companies, for brands such as British Airways, Google, Waitrose, Audi and BT, Ned will be supporting the team with editing and will be responsible for video editing, motion design and animation. When asked what he was most excited about, Ned said: “Working in events is a new journey for me, and I’m looking forward to starting with emc3 and tackling a fresh challenge in an exciting new industry.”

emc3 are currently hiring for an additional three roles, based out of their London office, with a focus on expanding their design and events team—details of which can be found at: https://emc3.com/careers/