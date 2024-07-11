Creamfields North organisers issue trespass warning

Trespassing on a festival site while it is being dismantled poses “significant risk”, organisers of Creamfields North said.

Thousands are expected to attend the festival in Daresbury, Cheshire, across the August bank holiday weekend.

Organisers have warned anyone who is tempted to come on to the site after the festival has finished that they would be “dealt with swiftly”.

While trespassing is not a criminal offence, external, they said they were working with Cheshire Police to enforce a “zero tolerance approach”.

Stricter security measures will be in place including CCTV, security personnel, ANPR recognition monitoring and penalty charge notices issued to vehicles blocking local access roads and gates, organisers said.

There will also be an increased police presence and support from Halton Borough Council.

Staff said every year many do trespass on the site causing issues and risk for residents, site workers and themselves.

A Creamfields spokesman said: “We take the safety and wellbeing of our attendees, staff, and local residents very seriously, and what appears to be harmless, can have serious consequences.

“The influx of trespassers onto the festival site after its closure not only disrupts the festival operation at a critical time in what is a hazardous zone, but also poses a danger to themselves and to those still working at the event.”

The festival will see big name acts such as Calvin Harris, Fat Boy Slim and Chase and Status take to its stages over the bank holiday weekend.

Originally published by bbc.co.uk on 11th July 2024. SOURCE