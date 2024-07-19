Creamfields introduces its most ambitious sustainability initiative to date – Cleanfields

Bringing the dance music community together to be part of the change ‘Our Party, Our Planet’

As Creamfields approaches, Cream HQ are excited to announce their most ambitious sustainability initiatives to date – Cleanfields. As one of the world’s biggest electronic music festivals and having one of the most loyal and passionate musical communities, the festival behemoths are calling on festival goers to be part of the change, building on its existing efforts with the introduction of Cleanfields – a comprehensive 3-year plan aimed at preserving the 600-acre festival site.

In partnership with sustainability impact agency betternotstop, Cleanfields represents a joint effort to enhance Creamfields’ environmental impact with a dedicated Cleanfields campsite and pledge introduced this year, with their crew on hand to help and engage with festival goers and offering incentives to proactive participants and more. The primary goal is to encourage attendees to adopt more environmentally responsible habits, ensuring the site remains clean and vibrant throughout the event and continuing to build on its success in future years.

A Creamfields spokesperson said: “This year’s Cleanfields initiative is not just a plan; it’s a call to action for the entire dance music community. Let’s come together, enjoy the music, and make a positive impact on our planet.”

Key elements of the Cleanfields pledge include: –

JOIN CLEANFIELDS : Keep your camp clean and take your tent home

: Keep your camp clean and take your tent home ONLY BRING WHAT YOU NEED : Minimise what you bring and utilise onsite stores for essentials

: Minimise what you bring and utilise onsite stores for essentials CONSIDER YOUR TRAVEL : Opt for public transport whenever possible

: Opt for public transport whenever possible RECYCLING POINTS: Recycle materials at the recycling points throughout the campsites

“There is a clear commitment from the whole Creamfields team to look after the land the festival is on and empower their attendees to do the same. I’m excited to see how we can work together in creating an amazing event for everyone” betternotstop

Addressing festival myths

A major focus of Cleanfields is to educate attendees about the environmental impact of festival waste, particularly tents and camping gear left behind. Key facts include: –

Tents are generally not recyclable

Abandoned tents create more waste, that’s why we are calling you to act now, taking your belongings with you at the end of the event

By dispelling these myths and raising awareness, Cleanfields aims to significantly reduce the number of tents left behind. Check out the Ultimate Tent Buyers Guide to find a good quality, reusable tent www.creamfields.com/tent-buying-guide/.

Enhanced Recycling Efforts

Creamfields is committed to improving recycling practices onsite. Attendees will find a variety of Recycling Points across the site, for recycling materials. Proper use of these areas significantly will increase Creamfields recycling rates over the years. Additional incentives include: –

Filling and returning a full recyclable or non-recyclable bin bag to the campsite points earns rewards to win side of stage experiences, merchandise and tickets to next year’s festival. Returning 50 cups to the cup exchange in the event arena to earn free drink tokens. Free water refill points encourage the use of reusable water bottles, cutting down on single-use plastic waste.

Sustainable Travel Options

Travelling sustainably is made easier with several options: –

Celebrating a 15-year partnership with Big Green Coach, the UK’s sustainable coach travel company, operating services from across the UK

Trains with festival shuttle bus services operating from nearby stations direct to site.

Fill empty seats in your car-by-car sharing using sites such as Liftshare and Go Car Share

Creamfields’ commitment to Sustainability

The festival itself continues to build on its sustainability initiatives, including: –

Increased use of biofuel for generators

Reduced on-site fuel consumption

As the mantra of Cleanfields states: OUR PARTY – OUR PLANET

For more information and to be part of the change join the Cleanfields pledge here www.creamfields.com/sustainability