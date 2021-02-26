Creamfields 2021 SOLD OUT

Creamfields, one of the world’s leading electronic music festivals is the first UK festival to announce sell out when it makes its return this Summer, becoming its fastest selling show to date.

The award winning four-day festival which will be bringing together over 300 acts from the dance music spectrum makes its return this August Bank Holiday weekend. Following the festivals cancellation in 2020 due to the pandemic and many fans retaining tickets for its much-anticipated return is positive news for the live music industry which has largely remained closed over the last 12 months. The news follows the Prime Ministers ‘road map’ address on Monday that allows the safe return of large scale outdoor events this summer.

Creamfields marks what is set to be the party of the summer and will see fans unite once again to see some of the world’s biggest electronic artists perform, with over 100 acts already announced including Above & Beyond, Adam Beyer, Adaro, Afrojack, Alan Fitzpatrick, Alesso, Aly & Fila, Andy C, Andy Whitby, ANNA, Armin van Buuren, Bassjackers, Ben Nicky, Bicep LIVE, , Brennan Heart, Camelphat, Carl Cox, Charlotte de Witte, Chase & Status (DJ Set), Chris Lorenzo, Claptone, Cosmic Gate, Cristoph, Darren Styles, deadmau5, Dimension, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Disciples, DJ Isaac, Eli Brown, Enrico Sangiuliano, Eric Prydz, Example, Fisher, Franky Wah, Friction, Gareth Emery, Gorgon City, Hannah Wants, Headhunterz, Holy Goof, Hot Since 82, Hybrid Minds, James Organ, Jamie Jones, Jax Jones, Jonas Blue, Josh Wink, KC Lights, Kölsch, Kutski, La Fleur, Laidback Luke, Leftwing:Kody, Low Steppa, Martin Garrix, Mason Collective, Matrix & Futurebound feat Rhymester, Michael Bibi, MK, My Nu Leng, Nightlapse, Nina Kraviz, Notion, Offaiah, Oliver Heldens, Paul van Dyk, Paul Woolford, Peggy Gou, Pendulum – TRINITY, Pete Tong, Richy Ahmed, SASASAS, Scooter, Sefa, Sigma, Solardo, SOSA, Sound Rush, Sub Focus (DJ Set), Sub Zero, Project, Sven Väth, Tchami, Tiësto, Timmy Trumpet, TNT aka Technoboy n Tuneboy, Vini Vici, W&W, Yousef, Zatox + many more to be announced.

Creamfields 2021, Daresbury, Cheshire, UK, 26th – 29th August Bank Holiday weekend