Covid tiers opportunity for live events

While we wait for vaccine redemption, which could see life “return to normal”, the government’s post-lockdown restrictions offer some liberation for live events in the meantime.

Underpinned by the rule of six and social distancing, highlights from the series of stats and solutions revealed by the Prime Minister on Monday mean from December 2 up to 4,000 people will be able to attend sports stadia in tier one areas and half that number in tier two. Indoor venues in tiers one and two can have a maximum of 1,000 spectators. In terms of events, tier three is pretty much lockdown under a different name.

Pubs/bars/hospitality venues that serve ‘substantial meals’ can reopen in tier one and two regions – patrons must eat to drink. Last orders will be 10pm still although closing time moves back to 11pm to help mitigate the egress.

Allocated according to total cases and level of the R number, tiers will be reviewed every two weeks.

“We expect more regions will fall, at least temporarily, into higher levels than before [lockdown],” Johnson told the Commons. “But, by using these tougher tiers and by using rapid-turnaround tests on an ever-greater scale to drive [the R number] below one and keep it there, it should be possible for areas to move down the tiering scale.”