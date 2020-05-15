COVID safe event solutions introduced by fielddrive

The ‘new normal’ for events requires solutions that allow organisers to comply with a set of fast developing regulations and safety measures that differ by region and type of event. fielddrive’s vast experience in crowd management, access control and facial recognition has allowed it to rapidly develop a portfolio of covid safe event solutions.

In line with UFI’s recently published Global framework for reopening exhibitions and B2B trade events post the emergence from COVID-19, fielddrive has developed a portfolio of GDPR-compliant solutions that support a safe on-site event experience.

The framework encompasses the complete online and physical user-journey starting from careful considerations in event planning and registration, through to the onsite event access, check-in, show floor and session activities all the way through to exiting the event. At each point in the user-journey, fielddrive offers new and concrete ways to ensure the safe delivery of events by implementing among others: hygiene stations, frictionless access control, crowd management, social distancing tools, engagement monitoring, visitor analytics platforms and much more.

Face-to-face events offer unmatched opportunities to help companies generate connections and re-ignite business opportunities. As the industry looks to overcome the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic, frameworks for delivering safe events become crucial to helping whole nations kick start their economies.

As a global player in the events industry, fielddrive is gearing up to play a vital role in supporting clients and partners with a framework that instils confidence in all stakeholders to make all types of events a reality once more.

‘It is great to see the continued tech innovation in our industry rising to the occasion and addressing the challenge of getting people to meet again; not only virtually, but in person, and with the peace of mind that is required to rebuild our communities.’ – Martin Boyle, CEO of IAPCO (International Association of Professional Congress Organisers)‘

As a leading industry technology supplier, keen to help resurrect the industry from this current situation, we have a responsibility to help create a safe environment for exhibitors, speakers, staff and delegates. Our technology is ready right now to help events fulfil these requirements.

Going forward our “covid safe solutions framework” will constantly evolve as technologies emerge and improve to align with the different needs of all stakeholders.’ – Danny Stevens, CEO of fielddrive