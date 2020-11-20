Covid 19 vaccine news created an immediate increase in meetings confirmations and bookings in UK and USA

etc.venues saw a noticeable increase in bookings for meetings and events for both its UK and New York venues immediately after the news of the imminent availability of a Covid 19 vaccine.

Adam Simpson, Director of Marketing and US Sales says: “The organisers of several major events provisionally booked for Q2 and Q3 2021 confirmed them while at the same time there was an influx of new enquiries and bookings for Q1 onwards.

“This clearly demonstrates that, given a reason to be more confident, event planners are ready to return to running live and hybrid events as soon as they feel safe to do so. It’s very encouraging.”

etc.venues has continued to host many meetings for less than 30 people throughout recent months, both in-person and hybrid.

The company has also gained a supplementary source of revenue from bookings for its rooms as workspace as a result of changes to requirements and working practices resulting from Covid-19. It has acquired £2m of bookings from businesses of all sizes for workspace for the second half of 2020 and many of these regular bookings are set to continue into 2021.