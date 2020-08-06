COVID-19 EVENT ESSENTIALS. GET EVENT READY…. Keeping Visitors Safe

EFS Europe’s Corona Virus Essentials range offers a selection of products intrinsic to staging successful and safe events.

Our range offers a comprehensive selection of products selected specifically for the event industry and includes: Social distancing floor stickers – these can be ‘off the shelf’ or custom printed to any design to incorporate your event branding. Bespoke and stock safe distancing floor mats, which give a more professional finish to an event or conference. Social distancing, temporary walkways; which provide ground protection and also include social distancing markers. Disposable facemasks, we can even include a promotional leaflet to insert into each facemask bag. Custom printed, re-usable, washable facemasks; get these sponsored at your event. Branded, wall mounted or free-standing, hand sanitizing stations; these are ideal for creating a visitor funnel at the entrance to your event. Printed barrier control / queue control systems. Custom printed and branded table and chair signs such as ‘DON’T SIT HERE’. Disposable bins which can carry your advertising or your sponsor’s advertising. We also offer free standing screens which can be branded with your company’s logo; made from a shatter proof, clear plexiglass panel.

New to the market is our Covid-19 Chemical Spray. Our experienced team, arrive at your premises in full PPE, and using our ionic chemical spray we sanitise the entire workplace environment, creating a hostile surface for all pathogens and bacteria, causing viruses to die off. The chemical disinfects and kills bacteria providing protection for up to 28 days.

Soon, freedom of movement will allow our industry to slowly return to the ‘new normal’, with events gradually reopening. However, it is not going to be business as usual, with social distancing and hygiene measures likely to be practiced for the foreseeable future. Our Covid-19 Event Essentials will allow you to get EVENT READY.

Advertisement

View our online PDF booklet for our complete range of Covid-19 Essentials HERE or call our dedicated sales line on: 01509 768 252