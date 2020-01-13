The countryside meets the city at Regent’s Conferences & Events



Regent’s Conferences & Events, recently crowned Best Outdoor Space at the 2019 Academic Venue Awards, will be exhibiting at the London Summer Event Show for the launch of its new English house wine.

Presenting a solution for large-scale events unlike any other in London, Regent’s’ grounds are encased in landscaped tranquillity where countryside meets city life in the heart of Regent’s Park. Comprising of pristine lawns, lush foliage, shrubs, flowers and trees, Regent’s creates a magical setting for parties of up to 1,200 guests. The expansive space aids a limitless range of events, including summer parties, weddings, family fun days, team building events, conferences and festivals, demonstrating the tremendous versatility of the venue.

Innovative catering, first-class customer service and impeccably kept grounds have all helped attract a wide variety of creative events to the York Lawns, from wellness retreats and petting zoos to bootcamps and funfairs. During the summer months, the second largest hireable outdoor space in central London houses an elegant, ivory-lined marquee with opening sides and use of surrounding gardens.

To create fresh and exciting experiences for guests, new street food stalls offer choices ranging from a New York dirty mac bar and a slider bun bar, to a traditional hog roast. With innovative BBQ options, organisers can choose from Caribbean, American, Moroccan or British cuisines, including fun extras like a pick ‘n’ mix sweet shop, gin bar and an ice cream trike.

Entertainment spans from garden games like croquet, giant Jenga and boules; to new activities including archery and a 25-metre inflatable assault course for an unforgettable experience.

While the main lawns are kept immaculately tidy for guests throughout the year, biodiversity is largely encouraged in a designated section of the gardens, where the grass is left long and fallen Autumnal leaves are blown into the wild area. Aside from accommodating guests on the lawns, one of the venue’s hospitable initiatives extends to a bug hotel, a log pile built up for endangered stag beetles to feed off the deadwood.

Work is undertaken to ensure that any chemicals used in the gardens are biodegradable, and an efficient irrigation system is in place to minimise water waste. In addition, any garden waste is used to create compost. Anything that has to be cut down is re-used for nutrients and protection on the soil over winter.

To support Regent’s internal sustainability initiatives, the venue will be launching its new English house wine at the London Summer Events Show. The move to a more local winery, Cotswolds-based Three Choirs, will see the carbon emissions attached to its delivery cut by more than three quarters. The award-winning winery uses as few pesticides as possible, recycling rainwater for irrigation and using grape skins and prunings in its composts.

Join Regent’s at Stand B8 at the London Summer Event Show for more information about hosting your next summer event in the rural depths of central London.